Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has urged the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson Kokumo, to investigate the shooting incident at Ring Road, Benin, the state capital on New Year’s Day.

In a statement, issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, the governor assured that anyone found culpable would be brought to book.

Obaseki demanded for a clear report on what actually transpired and the condition under which the reported shooting took place.

He said the administration placed high priority on the security of lives and property with the huge investment in the recently launched state’s security architecture and trust fund.

“Unconfirmed reports trending on some news platforms claim the incident at Ring Road happened during the frenzied celebration of the cross-over to the New Year.

“It is alleged that a life was lost, but we are yet to get the details of the incident from the Police and other concerned security agencies,” he said.

