A pressure group, Noble Youths Mass Support Association (NYMSA), has called on Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of peace and tolerance for the development of the country.

The National Coordinator of the group, Mr Godwin Omonya, made the call in Gwagwalada on Tuesday.

According to him, the country needs prayers, support and patriotic citizens to move the forward, adding that peaceful co-existence is necessary for nation building.

“I call on all Nigerians to love, tolerate one another and be patient with the government for peaceful coexistence and development of the country.

“Every Nigerian should also promote peace, unity and extend hands of friendship to the needy, to improve on their living standard.

“There is need to share the little you have with your neighbours, irrespective of religious or ethnic background; that would go a long way in saving the country,” he said.

Omonya maintained that meaningful development could only be achieved in an atmosphere of love, peace and unity.

He also called on political office holders to reflect on issues bordering on corruption, joblessness and wayd of avoiding violence to promote stability and development.

