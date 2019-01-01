The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, Dr Paul Enenche, has reeled out prophecy of hope and response of God for Nigeria and Nigerians in 2019.

Speaking at the church’s cross over service on Tuesday morning, Enenche said that 2019 was not an ordinary year for the country, saying that God was ready to complete a major work on Nigeria.

Reading the scripture from the book of Jeremiah chapter 31 verses 10 to 17, he said that God had promised deliverance and deliveries for the country in 2019.

According to him, God is set to deliver the country from every misfortune and bloodshed in order to deliver peace and prosperity to the people.

“2019 is not an ordinary year, we are going to see instantaneous response of God.

“God said that I should tell the church that they shall not stop praying and I will not leave Nigeria alone until I perfect my will for the nation.

“The enemy is fighting a lost battle, my hand shall rest on the nation and the whole of creation is waiting my manifestation through Nigeria.

“The pains you see are the birth signs for Nigeria. God said suddenly deliverance and delivery shall happen and it will become history.”

Reading from Jeremiah 31 verse 10, Enenche added: “Thus saith the Lord, Nigeria shall come to her quarters again. Our land is coming to a point where there shall be justice and equity, where there is no partiality.

“The Lord told me a time will come when the farmers and herdsmen will cohabit together without any challenge.

“God is bringing Nigerians to a place where we can sleep well in the night with our two eyes closed,” he said.

Over a hundred thousand Christian worshippers besieged the newly dedicated 100,000-seat capacity Glory Sanctuary of the church for the cross over service into 2019.

