The Ebonyi All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2019 governorship election, Sen. Soni Ogbuoji, has felicitated with the people of Ebonyi on the new year.

Ogbuoji conveyed his message of felicitations in a press release signed by Mr Ikenna Emewu, Head of the Ogbuoji Campaign Directorate and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki on Tuesday.

Ogbuoji who thanked God for His many manifold blessings to the people of the state, said that the celebration would afford the citizens a moment for reflection and stock taking.

The senator representing Ebonyi South Senatorial zone, said that 2019 is a crucial year in the Nigeria’s political development as it is another election year.

He reminded the people of the state that 2019 is a year of decision when they would have the opportunity of rewriting their sordid political history and right all the wrongs of the past through the wise use of the ballots.

He said that 2019 is a year when the people would decide through their votes either to remain under the bondage of bad and corrupt leadership or elect a credible leader to steer them out from tyranny.

“The year 2019 will usher in a new government that will end your years of pains, socio-economic and political agony.

“The government that will be put in place after I am voted into power will be one where no child is denied the right to access qualitative education because the family can’t afford school fees.

“We have enough to make sure that our children do not drop out of school because parents cannot pay their school fees.

‘We will make sure that education in our state is affordable, qualitative and at the reach of ordinary citizens.

“I persuade you to make the right decision with your Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at the poll and vote all APC candidates to change the political narrative of the state.

“My message to you is that you should vote wisely in order to vote out bad governance and enthrone a new political order that will restore hope and reinvent the Ebonyi of our dream,” Ogbuoji said.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

