Mum of two, business woman and actress Mercy Aigbe celebrates her new age this new year and it seems she keeps getting younger every year.
The Nollywood sweetheart released new photos of herself and she looks gorgeous with a crown on her head.
On this Day! Several years ago, a QUEEN was born, she is Strong, Dogged, a goal getter , yet with the purest of hearts!!…… She reigns supreme on her throne!…..Her Crown is heavy but she wears it gracefully as if it were a feather, there is strength in her heart, determination in her eyes, and the will to survive resides within her soul, she is me, a warrior, a fighter, an Amazon, HER ROYAL MAJESTY, QUEEN M……..Happy Birthday to me 😍 #proudcapricorn #newyearbaby #childofgrace #mercified
