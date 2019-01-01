The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Nigerians to look forward to the year 2019 with great optimism and positive possibilities.

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC National Publicity Secretary, made the call in a statement on Monday in Abuja, while felicitating with Nigerians and welcoming them into the new year.

He added that President Muhammadu Buhari was poised to lead the charge to establish the Nigeria of our dreams in the coming year.

The APC spokesman further added that the party was committed to good governance and a participatory democracy which allows for peaceful, free, fair, credible and transparent elections.

He, however, charged Nigerians to reflect on progress made by the APC-led administration in the last three and half years as they enter the new year.

“On this joyous occasion, let us reflect on the tremendous progress we have made as a nation in the last three and half years.

“The significant leap towards recovering our country from the abyss would become obvious when we look back at the precarious state our country was in 2015 due to the preceding 16 years of irresponsible leadership,”he sad.

Issa-Onilu added that it was heartwarming to note that Nigeria had now turned the corner, moving away from the years of waste towards a stable and prosperous future.

He stressed that as citizens, we must play our part by continuing to support ongoing efforts by the President Muhammad Buhari-led administration to rebuild the country.

He added that the 2019 forthcoming general elections “provide us great opportunity to consolidate on the progress we have made together as a country under the APC administration”.

He reiterated the party’s stand that candidates that should be elected at all levels must be those that could pass the integrity test.

According to him, party candidates for elective positions should be adjudged to be above board in positions of responsibility they held in the past.

Issa-Onilu added that the APC NEXT LEVEL campaign provided a clear roadmap to further deliver on its promises and the change agenda which was largely harped on fighting corruption, improving the economy and tackling insecurity.

“As a nation, we urge all to kick against unpatriotic practices such as hate campaign, spurious and unsubstantiated allegations,”the APC spokesman said.

“Such deliberate inciting statements are directed at critical state institutions and public officials by the desperate leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“We must shun divisive elements in our private and public spaces who exploit sentiments to sell hate and intolerance among us in the name of religion, politics and other leanings. Despite our perceived differences, our strength remains in our diversity,” Issa-Onilu said.

