The Wife of Ebonyi Governor, Mrs Rachael Umahi, has urged the Mile 4 Maternity Hospital, Abakaliki, to introduce Family Planning methods to parents of first baby of the year.

Mrs Umahi stated this while welcoming the first baby of the year on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

She said that the method would help the family to control further child bearing and to reduce difficulty of bringing them up.

The governor’s wife was told by the couple, Mr Joseph and Mrs Mary Nwojiji, who are from Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state that the new born was their 10th child.

Mrs Umahi while congratulating the family expressed excitement that the beginning of the new year recorded a new born, praying for God’s continuous blessing for the baby and her parents.

“We thank God Almighty for what he has blessed us with on the first day of 2019. It is a victorious year for us,” Umahi said.

The Hospital Administrator, Rev. Sister Charity Munnoye, said that the baby was female, born at 12:00am, weighed 4.1 Kg at birth and was delivered through normal delivery.

Munnoye commended Mrs Umahi for her continuous benevolence to women and children in the state.

Meanwhile, the couple in their separate responses expressed appreciation to the governor’s wife, praying that God will continue to bless her family.

The governor’s wife donated several gifts to the baby, her mother and other babies in the hospital.

