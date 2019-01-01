Youths in Epe division, Lagos State, have expressed dissatisfaction over the poor show by artistes who performed at the crossover night of “One Lagos Fiesta”.

The youths expressed their displeasure in separate interviews in Epe, on Tuesday.

The fiesta, which was organised by Lagos State Government, took place in the five divisional areas of the state.

The division are Epe, Badagry, Ikorodu, Agege and Victoria Island.

A fun seeker, Mr Papa Taiwo, lamented at the poor performances of the artistes invited in Epe during the fiesta.

He said that the artistes expected by the youth were not the ones that showed up .

“We were expecting to see on stage the likes of Olamide, Yemi Alade, Small Doctor, Adekunle Gold, Timi Dakolo, among several popular artistes.

“But we were disappointed at the artistes invited.”

The artistes that performed at the event included Jaywon, Eedris Abdul kareem and Que Peller.

Miss Peju Akanji, a reveller, also thumbed down the set of artistes that performed at the show meant to thrill the youth.

She said last year’s edition was better and more entertaining.

“We enjoyed the presence of star artistes in 2017 than 2018.

“This year’s M.C. was boring, not a popular M.C. anchor for the 2018 fiesta. Everything was just in average.

“I must confess, I did not enjoy the fiesta from the beginning till the end. It was a very boring one.

“It is D.J. that made the environment more lively, the artistes did not perform to standard, ” she said.

Akanji mentioned the artistes that performed during the just concluded fiesta as Ice kay, Muri thunder, Obesere’s younger brother, Saheed Osupa, Ayuba, Olu Maintain, Zlatan and Victor A.D.

Mr Gbenga Adekoya, a civil servant, appealed to the organisers of the event to invite “big and popular artistes” to Epe division in the coming edition.

He said that the popular artistes performed on the mainland and on the Island, “leaving we in this remote area with up and coming artistes”.

“By next edition, the organisers should consider we on this axis to enjoy the presence of popular artistes.

“Because, we do not find it comfortable and convenient to go on mainland to watch big artistes, ” he said.

Also, Mr Monday, the Head of Ibile Vigilante Group, commended the organisers of the event.

He commended the proper coordination and organisation of the event.

He applauded the government security agencies for a well-done job.

“The security in the community was adequate and tight, the coordination was encouraging and organisation of the programme was intact.

“The local vigilante group did not do much because the atmosphere was peaceful and calm all through the programme. No record of violence whatsoever,” he said.

