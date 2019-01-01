The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ovia Federal Constituency, Mr Dennis Idahosa, has pledged 50 per cent of his salary to the empowerment of his constituents if elected.

Idahosa, a former Edo Commissioner for Foreign Investments under former governor Adams Oshiomhole, made the promise in Benin on Tuesday.

“It is not going to be a new thing for me because I did exactly the same thing when I was a commissioner.

“Even without holding any political position, I have been trying in my own little way to empower my people,” he said.

Idahosa explained that he is contesting an elective position in order to render selfless service to his people.

According to him, as a businessman, he supported his people but it was not enough to carry majority of their challenges, stressing that venturing into politics would offer him more opportunities to empower more people.

“I am so passionate about helping people because I prayed to God, when I was 11, to bless me so that I will be a blessing to my generation.”

On APC’s chances at forthcoming elections, he expressed optimism that the party would win all available seats.

“We are comfortable that we will win all available seats in Edo South senatorial district. In Ovia, we are getting 73 per cent of the votes,” he stated.

