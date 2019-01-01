Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, amidst tight security on Monday presented N285b 2019 budget to the state House of Assembly.

Tagging the budget as “Budget of Sustainability”, Governor Ajimobi said, “In the face of the challenges in the outgoing year arising from almost complete reliance on federal allocation, which has grave consequences as federal statutory allocation itself is dependent on extraneous factors, more efforts shall be geared towards harnessing all available sources of internal revenue to the State.

”It is to be emphasized that capital receipt shall be ring-fenced in line with the federal governments’ fiscal sustainability plan. The preparation of this proposed budget estimates has therefore been as realistic as is practicable, to ensure a more pragmatic and productive performance in the budget implementation”.

According to the governor, the structure of the 2019 budgetary proposal reflects the priority the government has accorded the various sectors, in terms of their expected developmental effects.

Top on the priority of the government is economy 100,535,047,409.14 representing 61.50 percent, followed by law and justice, 672,500,000.00, representing 0.41 percent, social, 49,349,775,475.10 representing 30.19 percent and administration 12,914,111,692.00 representing 7.90 percent, totaling 100 percent.

Scoring his administration high, Ajimobi noted that he had fulfilled his promises to the people of the state, stressing that “without any doubt, our administration is leaving Oyo State much better than it met it”.

In the area of security, he said, “It is therefore gratifying to note that our administration restored and enthroned peace in Oyo State. This is the foundation of our developmental strides. We have instituted a security architecture that promotes the ideals and primary function of government to the benefit of residents, visitors and investors across the state. With the recent commissioning of the Oyo State Safe City Control Centre, modern technology has been successfully deployed to securing the state in line with the latest technological advancement in the sector”.

The governor also said that the legacy of the massive physical infrastructural transformation witnessed by Oyo state during his tenure is incontrovertible adding, “While our impact permeates every facet of life, it is in this sector that we acquired the reputation of the architect and builder of modern Oyo State.

”Motivated by a strong desire to improve on the infrastructural deficit existent in the state, we embarked on an infrastructural revolution across the state. This is evident in the construction of networks of quality roads, dualisation of major roads including the entry and exit points into major towns across all the geo-political zones and the construction of the first flyover by a civilian administration.

”Our infrastructural revolution is also characterized by the extensive reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads and bridges in the state including the 110km Ibadan Circular Road with development corridors under the Build Operate and Transfer model”.

Emphasizing laying foundation for strong and quality education in the state, he assured that all the projects his administration has embarked upon would be completed before leaving office.

“In the coming Year 2019, the commitment of Government is to ensure completion of all on-going projects to further improve the socio-economic wellbeing of the people of Oyo State. Also, government will continue in her drive to improve on all existing intra city road networks through the engagement of the Oyo State Public Works Department in road repairs and rehabilitation”, he said.

Responding, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Joshua Olagunju Ojo was satisfied that the budget presented would facilitate the developmental projects in the state.

Pointing out that the House will give the budget proposal an accelerating hearing, he stated, “A journey of some eight years is winding to a glorious end”, lauding the governor for his refusal to waste the state resources by embarking on white elephant projects.

