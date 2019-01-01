The Young Progressives Party (YPP) says it is not featuring in the 2019 general poll to add to the number of parties on the ballot paper, but to win.

YPP National Chairman, Mr Bishop Amakiri said this 0on Tuesday in Abuja.

Amakiri said the party would make history by recording victory in the presidential election, as it has one of the best candidates- Prof. Kingsley Moghalu.

“We are well prepared for 2019 general election. We are not out to make up the number of political parties on the ballot paper, we are in the race to win.

“Nigerians are tired of recycling leaders who cannot solve their problems or meet their aspirations. They are in dire need of young and vibrant leaders and political parties and that is what the YPP represent.

“That is why we have a vibrant and intelligent Nigerian as our presidential candidate in the person of Moghalu who has what it takes to revive the economy and improve the welfare of the people,” he said.

Amakiri called on Nigerians to embrace YPP candidates in the presidential and governorship election as they are the breed of best, young and intellectuals in the country.

“I wish and hope that Nigerians will be liberated in 2019. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot do that.

“The only alternative that is before us now is the new breed of politicians and leaders that YPP is offering in 2019. Our candidates stand to be the best,” he said.

The national chairman pledged that his party would engage Nigerians on issue based campaign.

“I will advise all political parties and their candidates that we should concentrate on issue based campaign rather than character assassination that we are now witnessing between PDP and APC,” he said.

Amakiri advised registered voters who are yet to collect their Permanent Voters’ Card (PVCs) to do so after the public holiday to enable them participate and make choice in the general election.

“We must use all our energy to rescue Nigeria by participating in the election to elect credible and competent leaders to lead us,” he said.

Amakiri also advised the National Orientation Agency (NOA) not to abandon its duty of sensitising Nigerians, especially on the need to collect their PVCs and participate in the election.

“NOA has the responsibility to sensitise Nigerians. The responsibility should not be left to INEC alone. That is what the NOA is being funded for with tax payers’ money.

“We the politicians are doing our best on this but we don’t have enough resources to carry it out fully like NOA,” he said.

