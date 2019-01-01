The Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF), a pan-Igbo socio-cultural group, has urged Ndigbo to vote wisely by voting for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President of NUF, Mr Augustine Chukwudum, made the call while speaking on Tuesday in Enugu.

Chukwudum also enjoined Ndigbo, all over the country, to come out en mass to vote for Buhari second term, “so that 2023 will be Ndigbos’ turn to produce the next President of Nigeria.”

He also called on Ndigbo to “say no to political slavery which PDP had subjected Ndigbo into since 1999.

“PDP party and its members are now claiming to be angel;we will not accept their Greek gift, Buhari is our candidate.

“NUF wishes to call on Igbos to ignore former President Olusegun Obasanjo and some jobless pploticians who want to sell Ndigbo at any kobo offered to them by political enemies of the zone.”

Chukwudum said: “We, Ndigbo, must not allow this cheap sell out to happen, because President Buhari has done well for Igbos.

“That explains why great Igbo leaders like former Gov. Ogbonnaya Onu; former Gov. Jim Nwobodo; former Gov. Orji Kalu and former Gov. Sullivan Chime are ardent members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and supporters of Mr President.

“Others are: Sen. Chris Ngige; Sen. Ken Nnamani; Chief Osita Okechukwu.”

He urged Ndigbo to reflect and check the past and know the kind of people they had been associating with before now because “all that glitters is not gold”.

“PDP has been going about to promise Igbos heaven and earth.

“Ndigbo should ask PDP and its members on what happened from 1999 to 2015 when the party was in power,” he said.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

