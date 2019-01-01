By Kazeem Ugbodaga

General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has prophesied that Nigeria will not be consumed this year despite the hype concerning next month’s presidential election.

Adeboye spoke at the Crossover Service of the church held at the Redemption Camp, Shimawa area of Ogun State early Tuesday morning.

Adeboye said he would not prophesied openly because this was an election year and that politicians would twist his words and misquote him, but he decided to prophesy codedly, using passages in the scriptures.

For Nigeria, Adeboye said what God told him was embedded in Lamentations 3: 22,23, which said “It is of the Lord’s mercies that we (Nigeria) are not consumed, because his compassions fail not. They are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness.”

Adeboye is saying from the scriptures that Nigeria would not be consumed and that it was the mercies of God that had been keeping the nation and that God would continue to renew His mercies for the nation daily because He is always faithful.

“For those of you who are praying for God to be merciful, continue praying, you are on the right track,” he said.

To individuals, Adeboye prophesied through the scriptures in Isaiah 3:10,11 that it shall be well with righteous people in the nation as they shall eat the fruit of their doings.

He pronounced woes unto the wicked, saying it shall not be well with them as the reward of their evils would be given to them.

For the international scene, Adeboye foresaw darkness, earthquakes, hurricanes, volcanoes and the rest as he read from Joel 2:28-32; but noted that whosoever would trust in God would be saved.

