The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Oyo State Command, has arrested 200 suspected drug traffickers and convicted 39 in the state from Jan. to Dec. 2018.

The Commander of the agency in the state, Mrs Omolade Faboyede, said on Tuesday in Ibadan that the convicts were sentenced to different jail terms ranging from 6 months to 10 years.

She also said that 5,593.426 kilograms of illicit drugs were seized from the suspects, indicating a decrease from the 7,090.34 kilograms seized in 2017.

According to her, the anti-drug agency also gave drug intervention to 102 persons, among whom eight have been rehabilitated and successfully integrated into the society.

“It should be noted that the reduction in the demand for drug in the state is as a result of the deliberate activities of the command.

“Our enlightenment campaigns against drug abuse and trafficking in the state are yielding positive results as we reach out to all and sundry.

”Including primary and secondary school, tertiary institutions, private organizations and government establishments.”

Faboyede advised the public to always report any suspicious movements to the authorities concerned to enable them rid the society of criminal activities.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

