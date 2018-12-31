Floyd Mayweather knocked down Tenshin Nasukawa three times in the first round as he beat the Japanese kick-boxer in an exhibition match worth a reported $9m.

Former five-weight world champion Mayweather, 41, was smiling as he floored the 20-year-old with ease.

The pair were set to box three rounds of three minutes in Tokyo, but Nasukawa was caught with a left hook before his team threw in the towel.

🇺🇸 Floyd Mayweather destroys youngster Nasukawa tonight in Japan!😮 Dropping him several times in the 1st Round with Tenshins corner then throwing the towel in! #RIZINFF #RIZIN14 🇯🇵

📺- Live now on @FiteTV 🌍 pic.twitter.com/m9dDX34BaJ — Mikey Thomas (@MikeyThomasMMA) December 31, 2018

Despite agreeing to the bout, Mayweather said he was “still retired”.

“It was all about entertainment – we had a lot of fun,” said Mayweather, who beat UFC’s Conor McGregor in a boxing match in August 2017. “They wanted this to happen in Japan, so I said ‘why not?'”

Floyd Mayweather just got paid millions of dollars to destroy Tenshin in less than a round. The greatest businessman in history. #Rizin14 pic.twitter.com/a5rzupGaJq — Sheldan Keay (@SheldanKeay) December 31, 2018

BBC reports that both fighters were undefeated coming into the contest, which was delayed by several hours.

After beating Nasukawa in the exhibition match, Mayweather insisted: “I’m still undefeated; Tenshin is still undefeated.”

Addressing the Japanese fighter, he added: “Hold your head up high.”

