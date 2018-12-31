Nigerian soldiers fighting Boko Haram insurgents in the Northeast have once again accused the authorities of not being serious with the fight against the terrorists.

A video which has gone viral showed five Nigeria soldiers moving on a road as if retreating. They accused the Nigerian Army of not providing them with adequate weapons to fight the insurgents.

The soldiers said they were going home to spend the New Year with their families and accused the Nigerian authorities of wasting their lives. They also confirmed that many of their colleagues have been killed by the insurgents.

Hear one of them: ”Omo many men don fall o so we just gas to go house. If army is ready, if Nigeria is ready to fight them, they should call us back to fight those idiots but we don’t have enough weapons, adequate weapons to fight them, so we can’t just be wasting our lives. We have families, but without weapons you are not a soldier, weapons make us to be a soldier. Let them provide the weapon and we fight the idiots out but is not that they will give me this (touching his gun) and then they (Boko Haram) will come with something more than this, times three, old boy, no oh, i have blood in myself, so blood runs through me, So, we just have to go. We are going home. Let us go and do the new year with our family. If the army is ready, let them call us back with adequate weapon.”

Watch video below:

Watch and share this video of some Nigerian army retuning from the battle field in the N/E, complaining of inadequate weapons and ammunition. It’s time for Nigerians and members of the international community to ask @MBuhari to account for the $1Billion he collected for weapons pic.twitter.com/0WFrfpK8Vd — ibu thomas🇳🇬 (@Hailfinger1) December 30, 2018

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

