Tragedy struck as three youths drowned while swimming in a dam after a church camp programmes.

The youths, from a Chitungwiza, Zimbabwe based Glory Ministries church drowned just outside Marondera.

The police were said to have retrieved the bodies of the youths- Kupakwashe Kanyerere (14), Makatendekaishe Saunyama (16) and Zvikomborero Rambanepasi (16), at Karimazondo Dam on Sunday morning.

iharare.com reports that the teenage trio was part of the 215 members of the church led by Pride Sibiya of Zengeza in Chitungwiza.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the death on Sunday.

“I confirm death by drowning of three youths who were part of congregants from a religious sect from Chitungwiza. The five youths sneaked out and went to the dam to swim when tragedy struck,” he said.

The police reports that on December 28, at around 4pm, five male youths allegedly sneaked out from the camp and proceeded to Karimazondo Dam without the knowledge of the elders.

They reportedly started swimming in the dam and the three aged between 14 and 16 allegedly swam to the deep end leading to their drowning.

Newsday reports that On December 29, the police Sub Aqua Unit was summoned, but failed to retrieve the bodies due to bad light.

However, the team went back to scene on Sunday and retrieved the two remaining bodies.

