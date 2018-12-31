The Police Command in Jigawa says it has arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly killed his wife, Sahura, on June 25 at Bukki village in Dutse.

The command’s Spokesman, SP Abdu Jinjiri, announced the arrest to newsmen in Dutse on Monday.

Jinjiri said the suspect, who had been on the run, was arrested by police in Fanisau Division on Dec. 28.

It can be recalled that the suspect, a resident of Bukki village in Dutse Local Government, fled his home after he allegedly hit his wife with hoe on the head.

The remains of the deceased was found by the police on June 25 at about 9:00pm near a bush in the village.

The spokesman said further that the command had arrested a robbery suspect with two locally made guns in Gwiwa Local Government Area.

Jinjiri explained that the suspect, 30, from Katseyal village in Sandamu Local Council of Katsina State, was arrested in conjunction with the vigilante in the area.

According to him, on interrogation, the suspect stated that he was in the village to hand over the guns to some people.

He said the command now believed that the suspect might be a member of a gang of armed robbers terrorising Gwiwa and its environs.

Jinjiri said that a suspect, who allegedly confessed to stealing two mattresses belonging members of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) at Danmasara village, had been arrested

The spokesman said the two mattresses had been recovered and added that all the suspects would soon be charge to court.

He assured residents of the state that the command would continue to fine-tune its crime-fighting strategies to check criminal activities in the state.

He called on members of the public to continue to support the police with vital information for a more peaceful environment.

