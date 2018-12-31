Filmmaker and actress Nse Ikpe Etim says people should find the light out of any dark situation they find themselves.
The fact that a person fell doesn’t mean they should remain on the ground. Check it out
It’s a few hours to 2019 and some of us ran all through the year. Some shoe laces were tied and some were not. The question is, do we set out without tying our shoe laces right because it is obvious an untied shoe lace might lead to a fall? Similarly, a wise being said that “when you fall, the strength is in rising again but why keep falling you when you can keep running? With every thing you do, always remember to find the light and as we round up 2018 , I wish you all what I wish I myself. 📸 @rukkydidit #RukkyDidIt #LoveAndLight #IAmMore #WeAreMore #ONElove
