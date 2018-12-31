Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Oluranti Adebule has called on Nigerians irrespective of their tribes or religions to embrace peace and consider unity and mutual love for one another as necessary condition for stability and growth in the nation’s democracy and infrastructure development.

The deputy governor, in her New Year message said Nigerians must close ranks and work together for peace and unity of the country, noting that Nigerians sacrificed a lot to earn its democracy, hence the need for all of to live together in peace and jealously guide it and ensure that it was well nurtured to maturity for economic prosperity and individual development.

Adebule while linking the success recorded by the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode led administration in the last three and half years to the tremendous supports it enjoyed from the people of the state, disclosed that the state government under the leadership of Ambode had resolved to continue to deliver democracy dividends to the residents until the last day in office, noting that the all inclusive governance and other reforms introduced by the administration had impacted positively on the lives of Lagosians, urging them to continue to live together in peace and support the state government in its transformation agenda.

“While thanking you for your support for this administration in the last three and half years, let me re-emphasize that the hallmark of the success of this administration is the support that you have given us and your co-operations from time to time. I want to appeal to you to continue to support and pray for the success of this administration and the one coming after it as government is a continuum. As long as you continue to support and stand by the ruling APC governments in the state and you allow peace to reign, let me reassure that more and more democracy dividends would be delivered to our people across the state’’ Adebule said in a statement issued by Odusina Akeem, Public Affairs Unit, Office of the Deputy Governor.

