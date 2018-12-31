Life coach and author Lanre Olushola is in an amazing season as his marriage to his wife has been going strong for 19 years.
Olushola shared a picture of himself with his wife as they celebrate together.
Happy Wedding Anniversary to my most Sexy Puff. Wow! It’s been 19years since we got married. O ku suru. Thanks for keeping up with me, love you loads. Here’s to all the couples out there, marriage is hard work It’s built on friendship, understanding, forgiveness, kindness and maturity. I pray we all continue to have strong and harmonious marriages in Jesus name. Happy anniversary my darling Love, Lanre Photo credit: @tybello
