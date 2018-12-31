The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has attributed the successes recorded by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the prayers and support of Nigerians.

Obasa, who is also the Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, said this in his New Year message released in Lagos on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Musbau Rasak.

He also said that Nigerians’ prayers remained crucial for peaceful and successful 2019 general elections.

“I salute Nigerians for their resourcefulness, courage, prayers and support which have been vital to the successes so far recorded by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration at all levels of governance.

“Indeed, our people deserve special recognition and praise for this.

“We will not relent in seeking for more support and prayers from our people. This is especially needed for peaceful and successful general elections,” Obasa said.

The speaker assured Nigerians that the APC administration at all levels would continue to put in place programmes and projects that would enhance the people’s welfare and standard of living.

“The APC administration is committed to improving the lives of our people and we will not relent in doing this.

“On behalf of my colleagues at the Lagos State House of Assembly, I wish you all a happy and prosperous 2019,” he said.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

