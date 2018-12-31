The Kano State House of Assembly says it has suspended Alhaji Mohammed Inuwa, Managing Director (MD), Kano Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO).

The Speaker of the assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Rurum who presided over the plenary session on Monday, announced this shortly after a meeting of the Committee of the whole House.

Rurum said that Inuwa’s suspension was due to his failure to appear before the House Committee on Agriculture to defend the 2019 budget allocated to his agency.

He said that the action of the MD was responsible for the suspension of the budget proposal for the company from the just approved 2019 fiscal appropriation for the state.

“In spite of the several efforts made to get the MD to appear before the committee, all attempts proved abortive as he was not responding to calls.

“In view of this development, the House unanimously approved and declared the suspension of the MD and declared zero allocation for the parastatal,” the speaker said.

KASCO is the Kano State-owned company saddled with the official duty of provision of agricultural supplies, including fertilizer, insecticide and others within Kano and other local government areas of the state.

