Nigerian Comedienne Wofai Fada who recently launched her restaurant in Lagos, Nigeria says she used to be depressed, heartbroken and never imagined she will be a boss.
The comic act who is 28 and proud of her achievements posted her pictures on social media and wrote a message to thank God for bringing her this far.
So glad this year is almost coming to an end .. this is one of the toughest years I've ever experienced in my entire life . I was depressed,heart broken , and frustrated. At some point, I thought I needed therapy. God used everything I've been through , for his glory ,and everything I've been through,has made me even stronger .. I never could have imagined ever being a C.E O, or owning a restaurant in one of the biggets cities in Nigeria at 28th I ,promise to keep entertaining you, and make you laugh whenever you visit this page, no matter what 😁😁 I wish you all,a happy New year in advance 😍😍 . #girlpower#
