New mum and media mogul Linda Ikeji has made a list of all the things she’s grateful for. Top on her list is her son Jayce Jeremi.
Others include business, parents, siblings, her car and so on. It has really been a year of mixed emotions and success for linda.
View this post on Instagram
You know what they say, 'count your blessings and name them one by one'. So here I am doing exactly that on the last day of the year and thanking God for how far He's brought me. 2018 has so far been the best year of my life and these are the things I'm most grateful for…in the particular order…asides from life and good health because really without that, nothing else matters. (Swipe for pics) . 1. My son, Jayce. By far the best thing that's ever happened to me. . 2. My parents. Alive, healthy, still in love and enjoying the fruit of their labour. 3. My siblings. All happy and doing well. The best brother and sisters anyone could ask for. . 4. Linda Ikeji Blog (LIB).. the platform that changed my life and made it possible for me to change other people's lives. 12 years later, it's still thriving and still making mega box. . 5. My house. The first time I visited Banana Island was in 2013. And I remember looking around in wonder and thinking people who lived there were so lucky. I never imagined I'd buy a house there 2 years later. . 6. Linda Ikeji TV (LITV): it is not what it is now but what it will become in the future that makes me so excited. Amazing things will start happening at LITV in 2019. 7. Friends: my friends and inner circle aren't more than five people but they are the best friends any person can ask for and I've known all of them long before I became the Linda Ikeji. . 8. Loyal LIB readers; your loyalty over the years is what has brought me this far and has made it possible for me to continue to do what I love, blogging. Cant thank you guys enough. 9. My worldly possessions: in 2008, my 700k car was repossessed because I couldn't pay the balance on the car…who knew that 10 years later, I'd own a Bentley Mulsanne? . 10. 'Haters' – I'm grateful for the criticism, the bashing, the hate and harsh words. It reminds me all the time that I must be doing something right because really, who sits down and talks about someone they feel is beneath them? And you know what they say 'you can't reach your destiny without opposition, without negative chatter, without the critics'. So see more of you in 2019 🙌😘 . . So what are you grateful for?
