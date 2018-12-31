Dangote Flour on Monday unveiled two products – Semolina and Whole Wheatmeal – toward boosting the nutritional health of Nigerians.

Mr Anthony Chiejina, the Group Head, Corporate Communication, said that the products emanated from the company’s desire to improve fortification of consumers and put tasty and nutritious meals on the tables of Nigerians.

Also, Halima Aliko-Dangote, Executive Director, Dangote Flour Mills, said that the new products were fortified with micro-nutrients such as Vitamin A, Vitamin B, Niacin, Zinc, Iron, Folic acid among others, which makes it beneficial to nutritional health.

“Our Dangote Wheatmeal contains 100 per cent wheat for 100 per cent nourishment which gives it the additional benefit of being rich in fibre for easy digestion,” she said.

Aliko-Dangote said that delighting consumers remained the focus of the flour miller, saying, “Everything we do starts with an understanding of the consumers and their desires.

“Here, we engage regularly with the consumers, users and potential adopters of our brands to understand and appreciate their points of view on product needs and aspirations.

“This openness has helped in getting good and invaluable feedback on product performance and improvements.”

She recalled that the company recently invested in a dedicated semolina machine in its Apapa plant to produce 10 times its previous volumes.

Aliko-Dangote said that the products now have a longer shelf life and are available in a more complete range of pack sizes of 1kg, 5kg and 10kg.

According to her, the miller is exploring new markets and embarking on aggressive expansion strategy by investing in additional production plants and mill to meet the growing needs of consumers.

She said that the expansions were in response to a growing national demand for flour and flour-based products in addition to the company’s drive for increased market share.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

