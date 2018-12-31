As 2018 nears its end today, mum of one and actress Tonto Dikeh has urged parents to be extra careful and be vigilant with their kids.
Tonto says just like bad things can happen within 2 minutes of carelessness, good things can also happen within a twinkle of an eye.
Especially in social gatherings and public places being watchful is key. Read her post
ITS LESS THAN 24hours to the new year & I just wanted to remind you all that BAD THINGS CAN STILL HAPPEN ,SO AS GOOD THINGS CAN.. As we go out to rejoice we shld be careful how much we drink,Snort,Blow,Smoke or whatever that hypes our bodies.. It takes less than a min for a life to be lost or a life to change for the worse or better!! It’s a celebration period and whatever you do on these roads tonight will affect not just you but other lives!! PROTECT OUR CHILDREN BY DRIVING SAFELY AND ACTING ACCORDINGLY AS WE ALL FLOOD THE STREETS IN JUBILEE OF 2019.. (This May not make sense to you but I have watched people die out of carelessness 2mins to new year or 2mins after new year… (Parents be extremely careful with your kids while you all are at large gatherings! Especially cross over services,Make sure your child or children are chained to you and you have your eyes on them at every point!! #KINGTONTO #SEE YOU ALL IN 2019 #MAKE SURE YOU MAKE IT TO 2019
