The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, has said that Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode administration would continue to deliver dividends of democracy to residents until its last day in office.

This assurance was contained in the deputy governor’s New Year message issued to newsmen on Monday in Lagos.

Adebule, who thanked the people for their support so far, said the hallmark of the success of the administration was the people’s support as well as their cooperation from time to time.

”I want to appeal to you to continue to support and pray for the success of this administration and the one coming after it, as government is a continuum.

”As long as you continue to stand by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state and you allow peace to reign, more dividends of democracy will be delivered to the people,” she said.

Adebule urged the residents of the state to consider unity and mutual love for one another as a necessary condition for stability and growth of the nation’s democracy.

She said that Nigerians sacrificed a lot to earn the democracy and they should guard it jealously for more economic prosperity and development.

The deputy governor also urged Nigerians to support and vote in the APC in the 2019 general elections to allow President Muhammadu Buhari complete his various reforms and transformation projects.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

