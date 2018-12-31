The Alliance for Democracy (AD) will reclaim its lost governorship seat in Oyo State in the 2019 general elections, Mr Adeniji Ademola, Director-General (D-G), Hakeem Oyedele Campaign Organisation, has said.

Ademola, who stated this on Monday in Ibadan, boasted that Mr Hakeem Oyedele, the AD governorship candidate in the state, would emerge winner of the election.

It can be recalled that AD won the governorship election in 1999 when the country returned to democratic rule after the administration of Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar handed over power to civilians.

He said that his confidence that the party would return to power in the state was anchored on its programmes.

He said AD’s programmes included free education, revival of agricultural, qualitative healthcare, youth employment and rural development, adding that the candidate was popular and credible.

”AD candidate is a genuine progressive who is ready to run the affairs of the state like Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Bola Ige and Chief Lam Adesina.

”People of the state have experienced different administrations and can now identify genuine progressives and pretenders.

”There is no controversy that AD government during Lam Adesina era meant well for the people of Oyo State; so AD is back to continue the good work.

”Alliance for Democracy is on a winning mission to liberate our people from poverty and bring rapid development to all the nooks and crannies of the state,” the D-G of the campaign organisation stated.

Ademola urged all AD supporters and party members not to be discouraged by the alleged attack on the party’s gubernatorial candidate on Dec. 28.

He recalled that some unknown men traced Oyedele to his campaign office in Oke-Itunu area of Mokola, Ibadan and smashed the window screens of his jeep.

”The attackers followed the Nissan Armada jeep, marked KJA 502 FH, of the AD candidate into the premises of the campaign office.

”The unknown men smashed the window screens of the jeep as it stopped but our candidate was smart enough to escape from the vehicle.

”Though we do not know the motive behind this attack, it is very unfortunate that we see ourselves in this kind of mess now that the polity is heating up, he said.”

Ademola urged the police and other security agencies to rise up to their responsibilities and ensure protection of lives and property of Nigerians as the elections draw nearer.

