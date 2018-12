After sacking three policemen for corruption, tough speaking Lagos police boss, Imohimi Edgal, sure knows how to enjoy himself. It’s the end of the year. Watch Imohimi and other officers digging it out at the end of the year dinner party of the police in Lagos.

The video was posted on twitter by the Commander of RRS Tunji Disu.

..Cp Edgal Imohinmi digging it at the end of the year dinner pic.twitter.com/y5p6Azlnfc — Commander RRS (@TunjiDisu1) December 30, 2018

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp