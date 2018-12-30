Noble Women Movement for Buhari and Osinbajo, (NWM4BO), a Buhari/Osinbajo solidarity group, has urged women and youths to cast their votes wisely in the 2019 presidential election.

The group’s National President, Mrs Mfawa Usani in an interview with newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, said that the prudent management of public scarce resources had earned the administration a pass mark both at local and international levels.

Usani said a vote for President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo would secure the future of Nigerian children, noting that the administration’s first tenure had laid a solid foundation for economic growth and development.

She said no gang up against the incumbent president would deter the group and other lovers of democracy from ensuring the emergence of Buhari and Osinbajo come 2019.

“We are calling on Nigerian women and the youths of this great country to come out and vote massively for President Muhammadu Buhari and his running mate Prof. Yemi Osinbajo in the 2019 presidential elections.

“We are making this clarion call because women and youths are the worse victims of wasteful and bad governance.

“If we must guarantee the future and destiny of our children, if our health institutions and public schools must be functional, then all noble women must queue behind President Buhari in 2019.

Also, the group’s Director of Publicity Dr Rachael Ahmadu, said Buhari was not seeking office for any personal agenda but to protect the nation from the claws of usurpers and looters.

