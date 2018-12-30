Lanre Babalola

The Nigerian Army has assured residents of Bama and adjoining communities in Borno state besieged by Boko Haram fighters not to relocate to the internally displaced peoples camps as it is doing everything possible to remove insurgents in the areas.

In a statement issued on Sunday morning by Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE, the army accused some elements of trying to create unnecessary panic in the areas by telling people to relocate to IDPs camps.

Read the full army statement below:

SOME PEOPLE ARE TRYING TO CREATE PANIC IN SOME PARTS OF BORNO STATE

It has been observed that some unscrupulous individuals with likely sinister motives within and outside Borno State, are trying to create panic and unnecessary humanitarian problems for undisclosed reasons. It has come to our attention that these people are plotting to instigate the inhabitants of Bama, Dikwa and Monguno communities to abandon their communities and relocate to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camps for undisclosed reasons.

The inhabitants of these towns and the general public are please urged to discountenance such calls and remain calm. Theatre Command, Operation LAFIYA DOLE and other Security Agencies will shed more light on the issue in a Security Council meeting with the Borno State Government, scheduled to hold on Monday 31st December 2018.

We would like to further state that there is no basis for the people of Bama, Dikwa and Monguno to vacate their respective communities. However, Operation LAFIYA DOLE troops in conjunction with Borno State Government are working towards relocating the residents of Baga, to safer locations in view of the ongoing military operations in the area.

Members of the public are advised to remain calm as the military is in firm control to guarantee their safety and security. We would like to warn that any attempt to cause further panic through this false alarm would be viewed very seriously.

Please disseminate this information to the general public through your news medium.

Thank you for your kind cooperation.

ONYEMA NWACHUKWU

Colonel

Deputy Director Public Relations

Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE

