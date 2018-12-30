Alhaji Abdullahi Ubandoma, African Democratic Congress (ADC), candidate for the Obi/Lafia Federal Constituency seat, has donated cash and food items to patients at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia.

Ubandoma made the donation on Sunday, in Lafia.

“This donation is my modest contribution towards improving the living standards of of the needy. This is not the first time I am doing this. But it is the first time I am doing it publicly.

“I have great pleasure in donating items to orphanage homes, patients in hospitals and other vulnerable persons in the society,” he said.

Ubandoma promised to roll out a social investment programmes to empower the youths, women, farmers and traders, if elected in 2019.

“Given my background as an outstanding legal practitioner, I will always speak out in defence of my constituency. I wont be a bench warmer,” he said.

The ADC candidate appealed to voters to go for credible candidates rather than political parties.

Among items the candidate donated were packs of indomie, bags of rice, and an undisclosed cash, to 300 patients in the children, men and women wards.

