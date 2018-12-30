The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralised several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters at their hideout near Baga in Northern Borno.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the operation was carried out on Saturday.

He explained that the attack was conducted after a NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform spotted the terrorists assembled under some trees around the Fish Dam near Baga.

Daramola said the ATF therefore, dispatched an Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the location.

”The aircraft multiple attack passes, killing several of the terrorists and causing serious injuries to others.

“The surviving terrorists were mopped-up in subsequent follow on strikes,” the spokesman said.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

