Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Oyo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has urged the opposition parties in the state to focus on their impending failure at the polls and campaign with their manifestos instead of trying to draw APC out through brickbats and mudslinging.

The party also took a swipe at the Ibadan North West/South West Federal Constituency candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Wasiu Olatunbosun for condemning the APC, saying that Wasiu Olatunbosun was an integral part of APC government until his selfishness and self-centeredness pushed him out.

The party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Dr AbdulAzeez Olatunde on Sunday said that the party was focused on the sustenance of peace, infrastructural, agricultural and industrial revolutions as well as the continuous restoration of the lost glory of the state, saying that any party that is sure of his past achievements and manifestoes should come forward to market it.

Olatunde said that the party’s achievements through Governor Abiola Ajimobi were unrivaled by any of the past governors in the present political dispensation, noting that, comparatively, none of the icons of the opposition parties has better achievements than APC.

The party said it would rather focus on its governance, developmental and progressive politics and will therefore campaign for continuity with concrete plans, noting that the era of mundane politics and motherhood campaigns are gone in the state.

Olatunde said Wasiu Olatunbosun has no moral right to castigate the APC government he was a part of, revealing that the ADC candidate organized many mercantile solidarity rallies in support of Ajimobi until his selfish interest pushed him out of APC, the party with the best welfare package and developmental projects for the people of Oyo State.

He congratulated the ADC on the exit of their messiah to Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Senator Ladoja, who is a cankerworm that has transversed four different parties in the last one year, urging APC members to should show understanding with the vituperations of members of ADC, PDP, ADP, ZLP and other opposition parties as they now have forlorn hope in the 2019 poll.

