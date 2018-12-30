Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai has vowed to punish the perpetrators of the recent crisis at Kasuwar Magani that led to several deaths.

He made the promise at a Town Hall meeting held at Kasuwar Magani in Kajuru Local Government area of the state.

According to the governor, his administration would not tolerate acts of lawlessness and urged people of the state to live peacefully with one another irrespective of differences among them.

He lamented over the manner in which the social media is being used by self-centered residents of the community to cause mayhem through the spread of fake news and hate speeches.

El-Rufai described such act as criminal, and vowed that those engaged in it would be duly identified and punished.

The governor assured that security agents are monitoring and tracking masterminds of crisis in the state.

He appealed to citizens of the state to report any culprit to security agencies, assuring them that criminals would never go free under his administration.

In his suggestion on how to end crisis in Kasuwar Magani, the District Head of Kufana, Mr Titus Dauda appealed for additional security personnel and resources in the community.

Oh his part, the Sarkin Kasuwar Magani, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said lack of necessary action against perpetrators has helped in fueling more crisis in the area and appealed to the state government to look into the matter.

He stressed that traditional leaders irrespective of religion and tribe, must shun sentiment and report any criminal act in their chiefdoms.

On his part, the Secretary of Jama’atu Nasril Islam in Kajuru local government, Tijjani Muhammad, also appealed to the governor to ensure that perpetrators “are really brought to book.”

He recalled that some of those known to have actively participated in the crisis in the past, were arrested and released.

The Secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria in the area, Pastor Joseph Maigida, also expressed similar concern.

He also emphasized on the importance of living in peace with one another and urged religious and traditional leaders to always preach peace to their followers.

The purpose of the town hall meeting was to find lasting solutions to the recurring crisis in Kasuwar Magani that had led to death and destruction of properties.

