Mr Solomon Dalung, Minister of Youths and Sports Development, has said that most social vices in Nigeria were a fallout of foreign cultures imbibed by Nigerians.

“Social vices like corruption and drug abuse are part of the bad cultures and life styles we acquired from foreign cultures. Our natural African values abhor these things, but we have abandoned such values,” Dalung said on Saturday in Langtang, Plateau State.

The minister spoke at the Tarok Cultural Carnival 2018 organised by Ntim Otarok Cultural Association (NOCA). The carnival had the theme: “Promoting and Sustaining Tarok Culture in the 21st Century”.

Dalung, a native of Tarok, said that Nigerian culture taught good morals and values that abhor social vices that are prevalent in Nigeria today.

“Unfortunately, instead of adhering to our traditional values, we have become confused over which culture to adhere to. That situation has stagnated the country’s development efforts.

“It is this confusion today that makes leaders neglect their subjects in abject poverty while they live like Europeans.

“Cultures like Tarok, which we are celebrating today, taught us to be our brothers’ keepers.

“That culture also taught us to speak with one voice and have common direction as a people.

“The importance of this occasion is to come together and speak in one voice as a people in brotherhood, and hand over the bulk of cultural heritage to generations yet unborn,” he said.

On the 2019 general elections, Dalung called on Tarok sons and daughters to refrain from politics of deceit, selfish interest and vote leaders that would protect their interests.

“We are sick and tired of people who represented us for years with nothing to show,” Dalung said.

He advised Tarok nation to remain united and design their agenda toward living peacefully with one another.

Ms Beni Lar, a member of the House of Representatives, said that Tarok culture was a good model for any people seeking peace, development and progress.

Lar, who represents Langtang North/Langtang South constituency, declared that a people without culture and tradition have no focus and direction.

Dr. Jemchang Fabong, Chairman, Plateau Youth Council, in a keynote address, charged Tarok people to preserve their cultural values that emphasize peace and peaceful co-existence.

Dignitaries at the event included the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazau, represented by the Commissioner of Police, Plateau Command, Austin Agonlahor, top government officials, commissioners, among others.

The event featured cultural dances and processions by different groups and age grades in Tarok.

