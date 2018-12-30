Jethro Ibileke/Benin

A multiple crash that occurred at Ewu town, along Benin-Abuja road on Saturday, has reportedly claimed three lives.

Ten other persons were also said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries in the crash.

The Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Anthony Okoh, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that a total of eight vehicles were involved in the crash.

He, however, did not give details of vehicles involved in the multiple crash.

“It was a multiple crash, eight vehicles were involved. 10 people were injure and three people died,” he said.

“My people were there within two minutes of the accident to carry out rescue operation. I was there to make sure that obstructions were cleared off the road.

“The problem is that, that place needs to be dualized. Construction work is going on there, but at snail speed. If it is not dualized, it will continue to happen, just like what happened at Gwagwalada-Abaji-Lokoja in those days.

“That is what we should be talking about, because, that single lane cannot carry the heavy volume of vehicular traffic there,” he said.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

