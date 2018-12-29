A prosecution witness in the N3.9 billion fraud trial of late Air Marshal Alex Badeh, has forfeited N263 million to the Federal Government.

The interim order of forfeiture was granted by Justice I. E. Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, the same day that Badeh was killed on his way to Abuja, from his farm in Nasarawa.

Late Badeh was a four star flag officer of the Nigerian Air force who served as the 18th Chief of Air Staff and the 15th Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, had through an ex-parte application filed on December 3, 2018 prayed the Court to grant the interim forfeiture of the said money, believed to be proceeds from illegal transactions linked to the funds meant for purchase of arms for the military.

The application is subject to the provisions of section 29 (b) of the EFCC Establishment Act, 2004.

The money has been deposited in the safe custody of the EFCC Recovery Account domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

In granting the order, on December 18, 2018, Justice Ekwo ruled that “a publication of the notice is to be simultaneously made by EFCC in a national newspaper and the EFCC website; inviting all persons/bodies who may have interest in the said sum to show cause why the final order of forfeiture in respect of the sum of N263 million should not be made in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria”.

– NAN

