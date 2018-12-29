Tottenham’s Premier League title hopes suffered an unexpected setback as Wolves scored three times in the last 18 minutes to come from behind and win at Wembley.

Spurs would have moved three points behind leaders Liverpool with a win, but defeat means the Reds can end the day nine points clear.

Willy Boly levelled with a powerful header in the 72nd minute to punish the hosts for a sloppy second-half performance after Harry Kane’s spectacular first-half opener for Spurs.

Raul Jimenez then beat Hugo Lloris with a weak effort from the edge of the area to put Wolves in front before Helder Costa added a third on the counter-attack three minutes from time.

The hosts did not have a single shot in the second half as their five-game winning run in the league came to an end.

BBC reports that Tottenham remain second in the table but Manchester City can go back above them when they visit Southampton on Sunday.

