Bauchi State Government on Saturday commiserated with Nigerians over the death of former President Shehu Shagari, describing him as a “modest” person who specialised in “giving more than he received.”

A statement signed by Ali Ali, Special Adviser to Gov. Muhammed Abubakar on Media and Strategy, further described late Shagari as a man with “forgiving heart and tolerance.”

“He was an unqualified democrat and lived by the tenets of his religion; a modest man.

“As a politician, he was even more modest giving more than he received.

“With his passage, a data bank of statecraft is gone and a big void created that may be difficult to fill.

“We take solace in the Quranic pledge that ‘every soul shall taste death and pray to Almighty God to grant his family and indeed all citizens of our great country, the fortitude to bear the loss,” Ali said.

Late Shagari, president of the country from 1979 to 1983, died on Friday in Abuja at the age of 93.

