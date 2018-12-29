A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Tunde Braimoh, on Saturday described the death of former President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, as the end of an era.

Shagari, who was president between 1979 and 1983, passed away at the National Hospital, Abuja early on Friday.

Braimoh, representing Kosofe Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, that Shagari was a thorough bred politician, who was about the last in his generation of notable Nigerian leaders.

According to him, the passing of Shagari, Nigeria’s first Executive President can be aptly surmised as the end of an era.

“Alhaji Shagari was a thoroughbred politician having cut his political teeth early in life and underwent extensive tutelage under the mentorship of the Likes of the late Sadauna of Sokoto; Sir Ahmad’s Bello.

“His evolution through political pupillage to being private secretary of the Premier, being Federal Minister and which culminated in his election as President for two consecutive terms (1979-1983 and1983-1984) unarguably qualified him as one of the trailblazers of Nigeria as an emerging polity.

“In spite of the mixed reactions that trailed his tenure as President, it cannot be forgotten how he courageously and permanently quelled the Maitasine insurgency of 1980 in his capacity as Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.

“His administration also had to its credit the establishment of some federal universities and airports,” Braimoh, Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petition and LASIEC said.

The lawmaker, who noted that death is a necessary end imminent to all mortals, added that for Shagari to live up to the ripe age of 93 was a remarkable feat.

According to him, it is hoped that current day Nigerian Politicians especially those in positions of authority will remember that sometime sooner or later, they will also metamorphose unto the celestial realm.

“They should therefore be concerned with the type of legacies attributable to them.

“We pray for a repose of President Shagari‘s soul and for the good people of Shagari Village in Sokoto State to afford the fortitude to bear the phenomenal loss,” Braimoh added.

Shagari, born on Feb. 25, 1925, was President of Nigeria during the Second Republic (1979–1983), after the handover of power by Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo’s military government.

He worked as a teacher for a brief period before entering politics in 1951 and in 1954 was elected to the federal House of Representatives.

Shagari also served seven times in a ministerial or cabinet post as a federal minister and federal commissioner from 1958–1975.

