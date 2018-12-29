Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has said that the death of former President Shehu Shagari signifies the country’s loss of one of its last great statesmen standing.

This is contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Abdu Labaran on Saturday in Katsina.

Masari described the late leader “as one of the leading conscience of the nation, who lived an exemplary life defined by uncommon simplicity, in the tradition of the late Premier of the North and Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

“The former President Shehu Shagari was a rare gem, and his death has created a wide leadership chasm that may take a long time to fill.

“His death is particularly devastating, coming at a time when our nation, buffeted by multi-faceted challenges, requires his wise counsel.”

He expressed his condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari on behalf of himself, the government and people of Katsina state.

The Katsina State governor called on Nigerians to borrow a leaf from the deceased’s “book of life” and lead a simple life devoted to service to the people in whatever position they found themselves.

He prayed Almighty Allah to forgive Shagari his sins and give his family the strength to bear the loss.

