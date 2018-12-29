Sen Chukwuka Utazi, representing Enugu North Senatorial District, has described late former Nigeria’s first Executive President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari as detribalized and patriotic leader.

Utazi, who is the Senate Committee Chairman on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, in Nsukka on Saturday that the death of Shagari was a great loss to Nigeria and Africa in general.

According to him, the death of former President Shagari has robbed the country of a detribalised, honest, humble, God-fearing and patriotic leader.

“I received the news of the death of the elder statesman with shock and sadness.

“I urge the family members, the people of Sokoto State and Nigeria to take solace that the former president lived a good life worthy of emulation,” he said.

Utazi recalled that Shagari’s administration from 1999 to 1983 brought numerous developments to the country, noting that without military intervention that cut the administration short, Nigeria could have been better than what it was today.

“The administration of Shagari did well in various sectors of the economy and that is why poverty and unemployment were low then in the country.

“I believed without military intervention that cut his administration short, the country would have been better than what it is today,” he said.

The senator said Shagari’s administration would be continued to be remembered for massive housing estates across the country which the aim was to ensure that every Nigerian had a shelter of his or her own.

“My prayer is that Almighty God will grant his soul eternal rest as well as give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

It will be recalled that the first Executive President of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari died on December 28, at Abuja National Hospital at the age of 93.

