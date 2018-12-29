Yerima Isa, a former Nigerian Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, on Saturday said that former President Shehu Shagari lived the life of a peaceful democrat.

Isa, who was reacting to the death of the former president in Yola, said Shagari epitomised a peaceful democrat.

He recalled that the late former president often offered profound advice to the country’s leadership when necessary.

The former envoy added when he was alive, Shagari never condemned, disparaged or insulted the country’s leaders.

He said that the late former president was a personality worthy of emulation.

