From the look of things, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State no longer cares about the unruly activities of commercial motorcyclists popularly called Okada as operators now ride with impunity on highways and express roads from which they have been restricted.

The Lagos State Road Traffic Law which came into effect on August 2, 2012 restricts the operations of commercial motorcycles on about 475 out out of the over 9,000 roads in Lagos State.

It is now a common sight to see commercial motorcyclists riding roughshod over Lagosians on inner roads, major highways and expressways in the state.

Rather than enforcing the traffic law, the enforcement agencies, especially the police, have allowed the motorcyclists to operate by extorting money from them.

Ever since Governor Ambode was prevented from securing a second term ticket by his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the governor appeared to have lost interest in governance and allowed impunity, disorder and indiscipline to reign supreme in the state.

Photographs by Ayodele Efunla.

A commercial motorcyclist using the pedestrian walkway along Ikorodu road.

Okada operators take over Iju Ishaga road

Okada operators causing confusion along Lagos-Ikorodu expressroad at Ojota

Okada operators take over the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway at Abule Egba

Unruly commercial motorcyclists passing through the BRT lane along Ikorodu road.

Unruly Okada operators driving against traffic on Mile 2-Apapa express road

Okada operators riding against traffic at Lagos-Abeokuta express road (Ikeja Along)

Commercial Motorcyclists at the ever-busy CMS, Lagos Island

Okada operators driving against traffic at Abule Egba

Okada operators riding against traffic on Lateef Jakande, Agindingbi, Ogba

Commercial motorcyclists under the Falomo bridge, Ikoyi

Okada operators at the ever-busy CMS, Lagos Island

Ikeja Along expressroad

Commercial motorcyclists on Mile 2-Badagry expressroad

Okada riders driving against traffic on Lateef Jakande road, Agindingbi