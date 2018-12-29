The remains of Nigeria’s former President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, was on Saturday buried at his hometown, Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Shagari, who passed on Friday at the age of 93, was interred at exactly 3.30pm after the funeral prayers led by Professor Shehu Galadanchi, former Vice Chancellor, Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto.

His corpse had arrived at the Sultan Abubakar airport, Sokoto earlier and was received by Governor Aminu Tambuwal, alongside members of the state executive counci.

The Nation reports that dignitaries that attended the funeral prayers were delegations from the Federal government led by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to Government of the Federation, and governors of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

The former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa was also in attendance alongside former Independent National Electoral Commission chairman, Professor Attahiru Jega, Waziri Sokoto, Professor Junaid Walk, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, former Minister, Mukhtar Shagari, and others.

