The Chairman of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, Justice Ayotunde Phillips, has presented one of the three books written by a staff of the Commission, Mr. Gbadegesin Ademola, to the public.

Speaking during the presentation of the book entitled: “Administration of Local Government Elections in Nigeria: A Case Study of Lagos State,” Phillips, described the author as a very versatile person who has impacted positively on election management and administration at the Commission.

The Chairman, who also wrote the foreword to the book, also commended the author for sharing his extensive experience and deep knowledge of election administration and management with her and other members of the Commission whenever the need for doing so arose.

Phillips, therefore, challenged other staff of the Commission, particularly Electoral Officers to take a cue from the author by also aspiring to document their own experiences through published works.

She further explained that the book contained vital information required for a thorough understanding of election management and administration, particularly at the Local Government level of the State. She, therefore, commended the book to all the staff of the Commission, stakeholders in election management and administration and students of political science.

Also presenting the second book, “American Presidential Election and Lessons for Nigeria… reporting the unusual,” written by the author, Dr. Noah Lawal –Jinadu, an Electoral Commissioner of the Commission, described the book as a catalogue of the analysis of the real life personal experiences of the author as an on- the –spot observer of American elections.

He, therefore, commended the author for his ability to dissect the American political system and how it operates, noting that the author has, thereby, demonstrated an uncommon insight for minute details which are very crucial for success in the electoral process.

While presenting the third book, “Diary of A Detained Journalist,” also published by the author, Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi, also an Electoral Commissioner of the Commission, stated that he had known the author when he was working as a journalist before he later joined the Lagos State Civil Service as an Administrative Officer, pointing out that the author and himself alongside with others had worked together to fight the military government to ensure the handover of power to civilians.

Omoseyindemi added that it was in the course of the struggle for democratic rule that the author was detained during the military era, adding that he (the Commissioner) was also detained several times with Chief Gani Fawehinmi, the late human rights activist.

The Electoral Commissioner noted that he was impressed by the ability of Ademola to adapt into the Civil Service system, given his background as a journalist and human rights activist, stressing that people occupying political offices should always strive to ensure good governance so that the efforts of human rights activists and others who fought for the enthronement of democratic rule might not be in vain.

The three books were presented during the annual award ceremony and of year party organised by the Commission. Eleven staff from various cadres and categories were given awards for exemplary performance.

The ceremony was also attended by Hon. Olusegun Ayedun, an Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Sesan Ogundeko the, Permanent Secretary and staff of the Commission.

