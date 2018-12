The drama between Kizz Daniel’s Manager Tumininu Lawrence and Davido is still ongoing. SliZz as he is fondly called stands on his rights claiming OBO and his crew assaulted him during Davido’s show and they should own up and take responsibility for their actions.

Both parties keep dragging themselves on social media after Davido ended his concert. We hope this will end in no time.

