Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ogun State, Otunba Rotimi Paseda has asserted that it is too late to advise the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun on good governance and debt management, adding that he should rather embark on damage control.

Paseda made this assertion at the Ogun West SDP end of the year’s celebration party held at Atan, Ado-Odo/Ota local government.

The governorship candidate also stressed that he was not bothered about the huge debt profile of the state, expressing displeasure with the outgoing government on the level of gross mismanagement of fund.

He, however, promised to restore the dignity of the state and give the residents the much-desired dividends of democracy.

Paseda also use the opportunity to mention part of is manifesto. He promised to restore standard of education in the state through his free and qualitative education scheme ‘as opposed to the current ineffective system.’

He also used the opportunity to introduce his running mate, Chief Musiliu Akinogun and promised that the job would be done in cooperation with him against the general assumption of making a deputy a “spare tyre”.

While speaking on his plans to govern the state if elected, Paseda disclosed that his administration would focus on three main sectors which included education, health and economy.

His words, “This 2019 election is the mother of all elections, is not going to be about money, is not going to be about parties, is going to be about individuals and is going to be about candidate.

“It is too late to advice Governor Amosun, it is gone. All he has to do now is what is called political cleaner and damage control”.

